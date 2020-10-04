Butterfield Trail Village puts on socially distanced parade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Butterfield Trail Village is finding ways to celebrate fall for those who’ve been cooped up during the pandemic.

On Saturday, October 3, the retirement center put on a socially distanced “Autumnfest Parade.”

Floats, horses, the Razorback spirit teams, and even some cool cars made an appearance.

Butterfield Trail Village Director of Marketing Kelly Syer said this was a real treat for these folks.

“You always wonder how things are going to come together, but it’s clear that we’ve had wonderful participation from the community, and I think our residents are gonna be so excited as we make our way around,” Syer said.

More than 400 people live in the retirement community.

This was Butterfield Trail Village’s first “AutumnFest Parade.”