BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) in 2023 the top states people are moving from are Texas, California, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Florida.

Texas leads with about 5,700 transfers to Arkansas and California follows at 3,200. Missouri had 2,300 and Oklahoma 2,000. Florida completes the top five with 1,900.

Marla Hutchins lives in San Diego, California. She is in Bentonville to visit her grandchildren who moved here from California two years ago.

“My daughter and grandkids moved here quite a while ago,” said Hutchins. “They love the governor. They love all the different regulations that are not in California that we think are better.”

Marla says her grandchildren also love the seasons.

“It’s beautiful. It’s fall right now with the beauty of the leaves. We kind of don’t have that in California,” said Hutchins.

One of Hutchins’ grandchildren, Trinity Montalban says she enjoys Northwest Arkansas’ friendly community.

“What I really like here is the church because I really like the churches,” said Montalban.

Travis Sorenen grew up in Fayetteville. He isn’t surprised that more people are moving to the Natural State.

“Having an area that is position right in the Ozarks where you have this beautiful surrounding but that it’s also affordable,” said Sorenen.

He says there are many things to do outdoors.

“Having all the bike trails around Northwest Arkansas, it just gives you so many free options of things to do other than just sitting down,” said Sorenen.

