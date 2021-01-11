Can your boss require you to take COVID-19 vaccine?

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Essential workers across Arkansas are getting vaccinated for the coronavirus and some employers are mandating the vaccination.

The big question is can a job require you to take the COVID-19 vaccine and the answer is, yes. An employer is well within its rights to require the vaccine to protect its staff, clients and customers but it doesn’t mean you’ll automatically get fired if you refuse to take it.

UAMS College of Public Health, Associate Dean for Student and Alumni Affairs and Associate Professor Kevin Ryan said there are some jobs who are making it a requirement for its staff but there are some exceptions.

Workers can refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine if they have a medical condition, disability, or because of their religious beliefs or practice.

Ryan said the employer is required to work with those employees and figure out if there is a way to still get the job done and protect everyone involved.

“In many cases that could be the employer allowing the employee to work from home, so that they are not physically coming in to the work place and the issue of not being vaccinated doesn’t become an issue for the work place itself,” said Ryan.

Now if an employer looks into a reasonable accommodation and cannot make it work then it can lead to the employee losing their job.

“No good employer wants to lose good employees. We know how difficult it is to fill an open spot or have to re-train somebody.”

Ryan said there are many ways employers can encourage their employees to get on board.

He recommends employers to provide them educational materials and other resources about the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the more informed people are the easier it is to make a decision.

Employers can also give their staff more access to the COVID-19 vaccine, covering any or part of the costs or give staff some incentive for taking it.

Ryan expects most employers to likely encourage their staff to take the vaccine at this point but says in employer-employee situations open and honest communication is always the way to go to make a transition like this go smoothly.