CANCELED CLINICS: How long you can delay your second COVID-19 dose

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This winter storm has caused many COVID-19 vaccine clinics to close their doors, which may have you asking yourself… How long is it safe to delay my second dose?

Well, KNWA/FOX 24 found out for you.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said while the state doesn’t want people to wait to get their second dose, there’s no need to worry if your appointment was canceled.

She said there’s good study data that shows you can wait up to 6 weeks to get your second shot, after your first.

People need to know that they have plenty of time after the 21 or 28-day intervals to get a second dose. DR. JENNIFER DILLAHA, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Dr. Dillaha wants to remind Arkansans they need to get the same vaccine as they did the first dose, in order for it to be effective.