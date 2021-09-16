Cancer challenge; Golf to give Back

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local organization works to advocate and support world-class cancer care in Northwest Arkansas. It’s all part of the annual fundraising efforts by the Cancer Challenge organization.

It’s known as the “Golf to Give back” event. It’s taking place at TopGolf in Rogers. Folks will be teeing off this evening and raising money to support prevention, treatment, and rebuilding lives after cancer.

Exexcutive Director, Teresa Burke Olendorf says she is excited to give NWA another opportunity to come out and support those who are battling cancer in the region. Over 100 people have already signed up.

“As you know cancer is devastating diagnosis in many different ways. The financial and economic burden that it places on these patients is sometimes overwhelming. So, we try to raise money to fund programs and services that are in this area and give patients resources that they eventually need throughout their treatment and survivorship,” said Olendorf.

