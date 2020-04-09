Cancer patients worry about getting treatments amid COVID-19

"Everything hit us by surprise," he said. "It was not something we'd expect."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local cancer clinics are seeing an increase in patients worried about getting their treatments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COURTESY OF NAN COUCH

Two and a half years ago, Delton Couch went in for gallbladder surgery.

“Everything hit us by surprise,” he said. “It was not something we’d expect.”

When the procedure was done, he was told he had aggressive pancreatic cancer with only a short amount to live.

The prognosis was not good. DELTON COUCH, PATIENT, LANDMARK CANCER CENTER

Ever since the life-alternating news, Couch has been receiving chemotherapy treatments at the Landmark Cancer Center in Rogers.

“Three out of the four weeks we were here taking treatments,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for about 27 months.”



COURTESY OF NAN COUCH

Even though he falls into a higher risk for getting the coronavirus, he said he didn’t let that stop him from undergoing his treatment.

“I think it’s more important to get the treatment as opposed to worrying about the possibility of catching something,” Couch said.

COURTESY OF NAN COUCH

Dr. Simeon Jaggernauth with the Landmark Cancer Center said Couch made the right decision.

COURTESY OF NAN COUCH

Moments before KNWA/KFTA interviewed Couch on April 8, he was given news his results were good.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said.

COURTESY OF NAN COUCH

If you miss your schedule, it can affect your outcome. DR. SIMEON JAGGERNAUTH

Dr. Jaggernauth said patients shouldn’t be afraid to be seen during this time.

“Everyone is doing their part to make sure you are protected,” he said.

If you are given the diagnoses, its not the end — keep your head up. DELTON COUCH, PATIENT, LANDMARK CANCER CENTER

For more information about the Landmark Cancer Center, click here.