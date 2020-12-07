Candlelight vigil held for poultry workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tonight in Springdale a candlelight vigil was held to recognize front-line poultry workers who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The candlelight vigil was organized by the Venceremos organization whose goal is to ensure basic human rights for all poultry workers.

Cofounder of Venceremos, Magaly Licolli says the vigil was meant to honor those who worked for a Tyson plant and possibly died from COVID-19 they contracted while at work.

Licolli says, “the number and the names are unknown and there is no such report of how many workers have died and I think that is really important to know.”

Licolli says that she believes those who have died were put in harm’s way unnecessarily.

“They made us believe that they needed to supply food for the nation and that was a lie.”Licolli tells me, “We learned now that in the month of April that one-hundred thousand tuns were exported to China.”

Reverend at the unitarian universal of fellowship in Fayetteville, James Parrish, and a speaker at the vigil agrees.

Parrish says, “I think there is a gap between the people and profits and that gap is filled with people who are looking at the profits.”

I reached out to Tyson which told me that it has already recognized the poultry workers’ concerns by investing hundreds of millions of dollars into protective measures for its U.S. Facilities.

Also that it has been working with third party health experts to expand its health services and is adding a chief medical officer position.