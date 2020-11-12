CARES ACT: Millions of dollars still left to be distributed in Arkansas

These funds will expire Dec. 30 unless the federal government files an extension.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council has more than a month left to spend millions of dollars to help control the spread of COVID-19 within minority communities.

A report from the Dept. of Finance Administration shows the council was given $7 million as part of the CARES Act.

As of Oct. 15, more than $172,000 has been spent – leaving more than $6.8 million to still use.

It’s important to note, this report reflect those funds reimbursed by the Arkansas Department of Health. An invoice is sent to ADH at the end of the month, it then takes about two weeks for the ADH to pay that invoice. Therefore, the expenditure shows six weeks after costs occur.

The money spent has been effective toward the cause.

UAMS sent this graphic showing a downward trend of COVID-19 cases reported in Latin-X communities.

David Wise with the University says they project to spend most of the funding.

Those funds will expire Dec. 30 unless the federal government files an extension.