Cares Act money could be going to Washington County jails

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Last night the jails, law enforcement, and court committee meeting passed an ordinance to allocate more than $200,000 of Cares Act money to a program that will help keep locals out of the jail.

The program is called the Community Alternative Program and it was proposed by an organization called Returning Home.

Deputy County Attorney for Washington County, Garrett Harlan, tells us this program if it were to be put into place it would serve as an alternative to going back to jail for parolees who violate their probation.

“So they wouldn’t have committed any new felony or any new crime, it would just be that they had some technical violation,” says Harlan. “Essentially it is just an impatient home with a 10 bed, 90-day program, and a man who violates parol will be put in there.”

During the 90-day program, parolees will receive counseling and therapy so they can better transition back into society.