Cares Act money could be going to Washington County jails

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Last night the jails, law enforcement, and court committee meeting passed an ordinance to allocate more than $200,000 of Cares Act money to a program that will help keep locals out of the jail.

The program is called the Community Alternative Program and it was proposed by an organization called Returning Home.

Deputy County Attorney for Washington County, Garrett Harlan, tells us this program if it were to be put into place it would serve as an alternative to going back to jail for parolees who violate their probation.

“So they wouldn’t have committed any new felony or any new crime, it would just be that they had some technical violation,” says Harlan. “Essentially it is just an impatient home with a 10 bed, 90-day program, and a man who violates parol will be put in there.”

During the 90-day program, parolees will receive counseling and therapy so they can better transition back into society. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter