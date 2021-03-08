Cars sales have spiked during the pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 has had a negative impact on many different types of businesses, however, some are actually thriving.  

The Arkansas Department of Finance has said time and time again that car sales have been a major component of Arkansas’s booming economy. A trend the Sales Manager for Fayetteville Toyota, Chad Campbell, believes has a lot to do with the different stimulus.

“We were seeing a lot of people buy cars who really couldn’t otherwise, that are able to come in and put themselves in a good equity position,” says Campbell.

However, all the success has brought on its own challenges. “It’s been a rare time in the car business, the demand frankly is out weighting the supply, the manufacturer are having trouble keeping up with the demand,” says Campbell.

But stimulus isn’t the only thing contributing to the success.

“There is 0% interest out there on certain makes and models, and there are record low-interest rates just like we are seeing with mortgage rates,” says Campbell.

