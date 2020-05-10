Casey’s opens in Gravette

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Casey’s General Store opens its doors in Gravette after years of planning and months of building.

Mayor Kurt Maddox says business is off to a good start. He anticipates it’ll attract even more business once construction on the bypass is complete.

He says the opening is not only a sign of the town’s growth – but it also helps generate more sales tax dollars.

“Anything you can get in that helps your sales tax, of course, helps what we can do for the community – including roads, sidewalks, parks,” Maddox said.

He says CDC protocols are in place – employees are wearing masks and you’ll need to practice social distancing inside.

