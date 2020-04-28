CDC announces six new COVID-19 symptoms

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced six new symptoms for COVID-19 infection, bringing the listed total to nine.

Chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell were the new additions. The previous three were cough, shortness of breath or fever.

Kenda Clopton is the Director of Nursing for Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette. She said she hopes this new information will drive more people to get tested.

“It’s just a really good idea to have that test to rule out the chance or possibility that what they are experiencing is, in fact, COVID-19,” Clopton said.

People who think they may have any of the listed symptoms should consider getting a test, Clopton said.