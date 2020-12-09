CDC releases NWA COVID-19 findings from over the summer, focuses on Marshallese & Hispanic communities

KNWA/FOX 24 breaks down what efforts have been implemented to slow the spread in these disproportionately-affected communities over the last five months.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visited Northwest Arkansas over the summer and its finding have now been published.

We don’t want any more deaths, we don’t want to go back to where we were. ELDON ALIK, MARSHALL ISLANDs CONSUL GENERAL

The CDC made its way to NWA to help address COVID-19 outbreaks among Marshallese and Hispanic communities — despite these communities only representing 19% of Benton and Washington Counties.

Now, the report is out and the Marshallese and Hispanic communities accounted for more than 60% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 57% of the state’s coronavirus deaths.

COVID-19 really highlighted some of the gaps in our community. ELDON ALIK, MARSHALL ISLANDs CONSUL GENERAL

Consul General for the Marshall Islands Consulate in Springdale Eldon Alik said he agrees with the CDC’s findings — these gaps stem from long standing systemic factors such as poor access to healthcare.

“They would be lost because some of them wouldn’t speak English,” Alik said. “They wouldn’t understand what kind of medication they were giving them.”

The CDC suggested in its findings that tailored public health education and care navigation could help address these issues.

By no means is the job done. DR. GARY BERNER, COMMUNITY CLINIC CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Community Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Berner said healthcare providers have learned a lot about these communities in the era of COVID-19, such as the importance of working with those who speak the language.

“Getting all those groups on the same page, same calls, so we could coordinate efforts,” Dr. Berner said. We’re seeing some improvements.”

All of that played a big huge role in bringing all the numbers down. ELDON ALIK, MARSHALL ISLANDs CONSUL GENERAL

There’s still a long way to go, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“On behalf of my government, I just want to express my sincere appreciation,” Alik said.