CDC updates what is considered a ‘close contact’

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —The CDC updated its guidance on what is considered a close contact for COVID-19 patients. The Chief Medical Officer for Community Clinic, Dr. Gary Berner explained that the new definition says if you are within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes total throughout a 24 hour period –you are considered a close contact.

The previous definition was someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 consecutive minutes.

Dr. Berner said this clarification makes it easier to nail down who is a close-contact. It also further shows that the coronavirus is truly an airborne illness so social distancing is very important.

Director of Communications for the Springdale School District, Trent Jones said under the guidance of the department of health, it was already identifying close contacts in its schools using the 15 minutes cumulative definition.

Jones said it has a fluid system in place using seating charts, spacing out desk and a call center to notify all of the necessary parties and it’s all thanks to its teachers and staff.

“It is heroic that they are able to create an environment where they know where everybody is sitting while simultaneously still teaching them to the highest of their ability,” said Jones.

Dr. Berner recommends more video calls, meetups outdoors and anything people can do to limit person-to-person contact.

“Keep it simple, it’s not so much focus on I’ve been with somebody 15 minutes or 17 minutes… but that I need to keep the distance and I need to be in a mask,” said Dr. Berner.

Jones said the district is also showing transparency for its community by sharing its daily case numbers online and making sure kids at home are staying on track with its virtual resources.