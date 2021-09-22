Cedarville man shot in hands after lunging at officers with knife, police say

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Cedarville man was shot in both hands by police this week after lunging at officers with a knife, police confirmed Wednesday.

Joshua Rapier was shot Monday after becoming confrontational with police following a possible trespassing on Cedarville School grounds. Crawford Co. Sheriff James Damonte said Rapier yelled things like, “shoot me,” when officers yelled at him to put the knife down. A taser was deployed but didn’t affect him.

Rapier lunged at officers with the knife, and Cedarville Police Chief Ken Howard fired twice, hitting him once in the hand. Rapier switched the knife into the other hand and kept going, so Howard shot again, hitting him in the other hand.

Rapier was booked into the Crawford Co. Jail after being taken to a local hospital for treatment. He faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, 2nd-degree battery, fleeing, trespassing, failure to appear and a parole violation.