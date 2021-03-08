Celebrating International Women’s Day; Local Girl Scouts help develop future leaders

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) – Monday, March 8, is International Women’s Day, a day honoring the social, political, economic and cultural achievements of women across the world.

International Women’s Day is a global celebration and recognizes successful women leaders and some of them started out as girl scouts themselves.

Girls Scouts do more than sell cookies. Actually, that program teaches them several entrepreneurial skills, like goal setting, money management and business ethics to name a few.

Girl Scouts Diamonds, President & CEO, Dawn Prasifka says the organization is here to build girls of courage, confidence and character.

Through the program girls learn to camp, explore topics like science, travel the world, and it has even transformed lives.

“I’m able to see girls who are changing laws, that are building things, that are making such a huge impact in their community,” said Prasifka.

She also quoted the founder of the Girls Scouts of USA, Juliette Gordon Low.

“The work of today is the history of tomorrow and we are its makers” Prasifka added that women are the makers of tomorrow.

There are several well-known people who started out as girls scouts including Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Philanthropist Melinda Gates and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to name a few.

Photographs of a Girl Scout Brownie delivering Girl Scout cookies safely while wearing a face mask; portraits of a Girl Scout Brownie and her mom, with and without face masks.

Prasifka says although things have been different because of the pandemic it hasn’t stopped the girls scouts’ programs, community efforts and overall mission.

On top of that cookie sales she adds are through the roof right now.

Local Girl Scout, Paxton Splittorff says she’s been with the organization since she was five years old, with her mom even serving as a troop leader.

She showed off her vest and tells us every badge and pin has a story, each represents a different honor, a community action, or lifeskill she learned.

The biggest takeaway for her is what being a girl scout did to build her confidence and help her discover who she is as a young woman.

“This wouldn’t have been possible a couple of years ago. I was very anxious and I couldn’t talk in front of people and just working as an older girl in the girl scouts community has really helped open me up and give me enough courage and confidence to do this.” said Splittorff.

She says International Women’s Day to her is a celebration of what women can accomplish but it’s also an indication that there is still more to work to be done in the world.

Also, the girl, in Girl Scouts stands for G – Go getter, I – Innovator, R – Risk taker – and L -leader. These are some of the key characteristics girl scouts gain from the organization.

Test your Girl Scouts Knowledge!

Which of these famous women used to be a girl scout? Journalist Katie Couric, singer Celine Dion, Musician & Actress Queen Latifah?’ What is the girl scout slogan? What is the girl scouts’ motto? How many fingers does a girl hold up when saying the girl scout promise – 3 Can you guess which cookie is the national favorite? Which cookie do you think is the Arkansas favorite?

Answers: