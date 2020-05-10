Centerton also lifts restrictions

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards is also in the process of lifting certain restrictions and reopening local businesses.

The Mayor says the ball fields at Kinyon Sports Complex is now open for people to enjoy again, and that the complex is built on 17 acres of land which should help people maintain proper social distancing.

“As the state starts implementing different phases of the recovery, we feel like we’ll be able to open those up in the very near future,” Edwards said.

Centerton is hopeful to reveal the brand new splash pad which is expected to open up in the late summer.