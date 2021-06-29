Centerton small business raises money for family of late Pea Ridge Officer

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community businesses are doing what they can to support a fallen Pea Ridge officer’s family. One is giving a literal meaning to the phrase, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

Donna Rice owns Frosty Bites Shaved Ice near City Hall on Main Street in Centerton. The business is using a tasty summer drink to raise money for Officer Kevin Apple’s family.

“We have fresh-squeezed lemonade,” Rice said. “We are donating the proceeds from that today to Officer Apple’s family and the police department.”

Apple died last Saturday after two people ran him over with a vehicle, according to Pea Ridge Police. Both were arrested later that day.

Officer Aaron Pile worked with Apple at the Lowell Police Dept., one of several stops the late officer made during his decades-long NWA career.

“I really enjoyed the way he handled people,” Pile said. “It’s just kind of our job to carry that along with us and allow that to affect how we do our jobs from this point forward.”

Rice is taking that message to heart.

“We’re here in every way that we can be,” Rice said. “I don’t know the family, but my grief is to them and sorry for their loss.”

Rice said the community’s coming together, something that inspires her even during such a terrible time.

“Thank you, Centerton,” Rice said. “Our hearts and prayers are with Pea Ridge and the family involved and all the families involved. We just hope this gives a little bit of help in showing our support.”