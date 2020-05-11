Childcare providers honored amid pandemic

Childcare services around Northwest Arkansas feel the impacts from the pandemic.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Childcare services around Northwest Arkansas deal with the impacts of the pandemic.

People we spoke to with Child Care Aware NWA tell us how they’re honoring providers taking care of children as people head back to work.

The nonprofit is a resource for families to use to learn more about childcare facilities in the area.

They tell us since the start of the pandemic, they’ve seen a decrease in attendance since a lot of families are staying home.

They also say they’ve seen overwhelming demand in cleaning supplies like Lysol wipes and providing those items has been the biggest challenge.

“There are child care centers open,” Co-Director Michelle Wynn said. “I think a lot of families don’t realize that too and so we can be that resource for them too of letting them know who’s opening,”

“There’s a lot of factors to go into being a child care provider and making sure your staff is safe and make sure your children are kept safe,” Exec. Director Carolene Thorton said.

“Now it’s that extra stress of making sure we are healthy,” Director of First Presbyterian Early Learning Center Andrea Baird said. “We are coming at 100% and making sure the toys are clean probably triple than what they usually are cleaned.”

They are accepting donations from the community – if you’d like to donate any supplies you can do so by visiting the website.