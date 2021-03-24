Choctaw Nation holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola

POCOLA, OKLA. (KNWA/KFTA) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held for the Choctaw Nation today.

Choctaw Nation Health Service Authority teamed up with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to distribute the second doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla.

Matthew Akers with Choctaw Nation Health Services says the team is excited to get vaccines to the community. “Choctaw Nation is just wanting to be a good community partner and ensure that we can get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Akers said.

Akers says Choctaw Nation Health Services will continue to host other vaccine events.

He says to stay tuned to their social media and website, to find out the latest.