Churches celebrate Easter Sunday, hosting largest attendance during pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Easter Sunday is one of the biggest holidays for Christians in Arkansas. As the state boasted lower COVID-19 case numbers, churches boasted increased attendance.

Clint Schnekloth is the pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. He said 128 people attended an outdoor service Easter morning, which was a number last seen before the pandemic started.

“Last year’s Easter we literally only did the online service,” Schnekloth said, referencing the standard Facebook Live services Good Shepherd broadcasts.

Ryan Rose is the associate pastor at Evangel Temple in Fort Smith. He said capacity is still significantly restricted, but attendance exceeded any point during the pandemic. Rose said this was because of the lifted mask mandate and increased vaccine numbers.

“Absolutely, this was the most well-attended service of the year,” Rose said. “The Word tells us not to forsake the assembling of ourselves. So many people are really able to step into that again.”