City Health Officer: Washington Co. immunity level is 50 to 55%

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey says Washington County immunity level is around 50 to 55%.

She said these factors went into getting that percentage:

Natural immunity (those who have had COVID-19 within the last 90 days)

Vaccine immunity (those who are fully vaccinated, as well as those who are partially vaccinated)

Besides drawing blood on every single individual in Washington County, there is no way to really get that number precisely, but based on what we’re seeing the [with] spread of COVD-19 in our community, it looks to be fairly accurate. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, FAYETTEVILLE CITY HEALTH OFFICER

Dr. Sharkey said this data comes from state vaccination numbers and tracking the COVID-19 case count in Washington County.

On Wednesday, April 7, the Arkansas Department of Health gave these county vaccination numbers to KNWA/FOX 24: