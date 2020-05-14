City of Bentonville to begin reopening public buildings

Live Now
Visitors are asked to wear masks

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The City of Bentonville will reopen public lobbies and drive-through services starting Monday.

The offices reopening include the utility building, municipal complex, planning and development, and the police department lobby.

Circuit court will also resume.

Self service and pick up returns will start at the library.

City employees will practice social distancing and will wear a cloth face covering when interacting with the public.

Visitors are asked to wear masks.

Only 10 or fewer people will be allowed inside the lobbies at a time.

