City of Fayetteville looks to mitigate further COVID-19 exposure

"Anything we do now is too little too late."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City of Fayetteville Board of Health discussed ways on how to help curb COVID-19 spread.

Some of the measures include limiting gatherings at home to no more than 10 people and maybe setting curfews at public places such as bars and restaurants.

Gusano’s Operations Director Eric Smalls said thanks to customers, business has stayed afloat.

“We’ve been fortunate,” he said. “Very fortunate.”

With the COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, he said he’s preparing for what could lie ahead.

While we’ve been very fortunate, we’re not oblivious to what’s going on. ERIC SMALLS, GUSANO’S OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

The Fayetteville Board of Health is also preparing.

At their most recent online ZOOM meeting, the board discussed potential actions to take in the face of another spike in new COVID-19 cases in the state.

It’s only going to be worse in the next two, three weeks. FAYETTEVILLE BOARD OF HEALTH

Limiting gatherings at home to no more than 10 people ahead of Thanksgiving was recommended by the board.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said his staff would work on a news release to get out the message.

This is just a recommendation, the board said there will be no enforcement behind limiting household gatherings.

Another topic of discussion included potentially setting curfews at bars and restaurants.

With alcohol intake, mask use declines. The longer the bars, restaurants, and people are out, the more alcohol is consumed, the more masks come off. FAYETTEVILLE BOARD OF HEALTH

The board also talked about possibly taking it a step further.

I think if we track the numbers, we’re going to get to a point where we’re going to have to look at maybe closures and limiting hours of operations. FAYETTEVILLE BOARD OF HEALTH

The board did not recommend curfews and closures at this time, but Smalls said this serves as a reminder for Arkansans to help limit the spread.

“Just continue on and we will figure this out together,” he said. “That’s the only way we’ll get through this.”

The city talked about also looking into possibly purchasing a heavy-duty freezer needed for storing COVID-19 vaccines.

A vaccine in the works from the drug company Pfizer requires frozen storage at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dr. Marti Sharkey, the board’s city’s public health officer, estimated the freezers can cost about $20,000, but the price likely will go up with the vaccine’s development.