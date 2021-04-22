City of Fayetteville to install two four-way stops

FAYETTEVILLE (KNWA/KFTA)— Fayetteville traffic crews will be installing two sets of four-way stop signs on West Douglas Street on Tuesday, April 27.

The signs will be installed at the Storer and Oakland Avenue intersections.

The work will begin at 9 a.m. No detours will be required.

The City’s Engineering Division has determined that creating four-way stops at these intersections is necessary for public safety due to the volume of traffic, sight distance and accident history.

Drivers using this route on Tuesday are encouraged to use caution and watch for workers at this intersection.

