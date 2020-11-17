City of Fayetteville urges UA to go remote following Thanksgiving

"I think that is one thing we can ask them to take into consideration again."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas students returning to in-person classes after Thanksgiving break causes concern for the Fayetteville Board of Health.

In their most recent meeting, the board felt it was necessary to send a letter to the university asking them to take into account the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas and surrounding states.

Fayetteville Board of Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said it’s imperative right now that the state limits any further spread.