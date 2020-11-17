City of Fayetteville urges UA to go remote following Thanksgiving

"I think that is one thing we can ask them to take into consideration again."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas students returning to in-person classes after Thanksgiving break causes concern for the Fayetteville Board of Health.

In their most recent meeting, the board felt it was necessary to send a letter to the university asking them to take into account the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas and surrounding states.

Fayetteville Board of Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said it’s imperative right now that the state limits any further spread.

It’s one moving part of this pandemic, but it is something. We have a lot of students from Texas, which just hit a million cases.

DR. MARTI SHARKEY, CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE HEALTH OFFICER

