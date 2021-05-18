City of Fort Smith preps for potential flooding

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As storms come rolling in, cities prepare for possible severe weather.

Fort Smith Assistant Fire Chief Boyd Waters said the department has boats to deploy at two different stations that cover the town.

He said there’s also a main boat that can be used on the river.

Waters said several in the department are swift water trained, but they need you to do your part if possible.

If you’re in a low-lying area and can get out and walk out, you see the water rising, don’t sit there in the vehicle too long. If you see that you can get to a safe place, get there as quick as you can.

ASST. CHIEF BOYD WATERS, FORT SMITH FIRE DEPARTMENT

Waters said as severe weather happens, it’s important to remember the phrase — “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

