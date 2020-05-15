City of Rogers waits to reopen city buildings

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mayor Greg Hines says he’s not in a rush to reopen city facilities.

Hines says they’ve been able to meet the demands of the community while keeping workers safe with the orders they have in place right now.

He says the lack of personal protection equipment is also concerning so until he feels PPE can be easily purchased, lobbies will remain closed.

“I’m going to look out for their care and their safety just as much as we care about the safety of the folks that would be coming into our facilities and using them,” Hines said.

He says as of now there are no plans to reopen the aquatic center anytime soon.