City of Springdale has no plans to pass ordinance requiring masks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale has no plans to pass an ordinance to require masks.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said in a Facebook post, he will continue to encourage people to follow guidelines, including wearing masks when a 6 foot distance cannot be maintained.

He said he has no plans to bring forward such an ordinance, nor does he believe such an ordinance would have Council support.

He said he believes that an ordinance making private businesses require masks is not within our authority, as was stated by the Fayetteville City Attorney prior to the approval of the ordinance by the Fayetteville City Council.

He continues to urge people to adherence to CDC guidelines regardless of what ordinance might or might not be in place.