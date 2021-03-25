Civil War hero honored in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Civil War hero buried in Arkansas receives a special honor today.

The Sons of Union Veterans placed a wreath on the grave of Lt. Samuel Johnson at Baker Cemetery south of Fayetteville.

Lt. Johnson was given the Congressional Medal of Honor for his acts of valor at the Battle of Antietam.

Rogers Camp Commander Joseph Rainey of the Sons of Union Veterans said, “Of all the millions and millions of men that have served the United States in the armed forces, only about 3,507 have received the Congressional Medal of Honor. It’s a rare event. Today we have the ability to honor one of those men. His name is Samuel Johnson.”

Rainey says Lt. Johnson relocated to Arkansas after the war and worked as a physician.

He died in 1915.