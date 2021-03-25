Civil War hero honored in Fayetteville

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Civil War hero buried in Arkansas receives a special honor today.

The Sons of Union Veterans placed a wreath on the grave of Lt. Samuel Johnson at Baker Cemetery south of Fayetteville.

Lt. Johnson was given the Congressional Medal of Honor for his acts of valor at the Battle of Antietam.

Rogers Camp Commander Joseph Rainey of the Sons of Union Veterans said, “Of all the millions and millions of men that have served the United States in the armed forces, only about 3,507 have received the Congressional Medal of Honor. It’s a rare event. Today we have the ability to honor one of those men. His name is Samuel Johnson.”

Rainey says Lt. Johnson relocated to Arkansas after the war and worked as a physician.

He died in 1915.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers