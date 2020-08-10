Clear the Shelters: Humane Society for Animals

This month, KNWA is partnering with NBC to help Clear the Shelters-- a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — This week, we’re taking you inside the Humane Society for Animals – a shelter in Rogers that houses animals found in rural parts of Benton County.

“Adoptions are starting to slow down because of back to school things like that,” Clayton Morgan said. “Traditionally August, September are slower then they start picking back up.”

Clayton Morgan is the Director of the Humane Society for Animals.

“We’re all one day away from maxing out,” Morgan said. “There could be a puppy mill out in the rural areas of Benton County and we could instantly get 100 dogs in in one day.”

Though pet adoptions started to pick up at the start of the pandemic, he says donations have slowed down.

“That’s how we survive is donations,” Morgan said. “We’re the last of the non-profit shelters we have to raise money for payroll, utilities, everything. We have to do it all and vet bills.”

Morgan says it’s safe for people to come in and check out the pets and he recommends it.

“You can come and visit,” Morgan said. “We got all the dogs outside so everyone stays together outside.”

He says even if you’re on the fence about adopting, volunteers are always welcomed.

“Especially families, come out walk [the] dogs,” Morgan said. “We’re right here right off the trail so you can take the dogs and get them away from the shelter for 30 minutes.”

Morgan says they’ll soon be opening a new adoption center right across from the existing one.

“It will be open for the public to come view animals and it will be a new facility and we’re ready for the public to come see it,” Morgan said. “We will have something you’d want to adopt.”

You can find other ways to give back this month, or to adopt a new furry best friend by visiting our website.