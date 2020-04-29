Co-parents not seeing eye to eye during COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Co-parenting is already a challenge, but throwing the coronavirus into the mix can add extra complications.

You may remember a report KNWA/KFTA did a few weeks ago about how co-parenting during the coronavirus was causing an influx of calls to attorneys.

What I do is encourage parents to work together to try to find solutions on their own. LESLIE COPELAND, ATTORNEY, FAMILY LAW

You can only do what you can do, but communicate with the other person so that they know what your expectation is and hope that they also share the same position. SONYA JIN, MOTHER OF TWO

We talked about the legalities of making sure parents abide by custody and court orders, but now we are introducing you to what message a local counselor is trying to get through to divorced or separated parents.

“If you keep the safety of the children the priority, you can agree on what’s best to do during COVID-19,” Licensed Professional Counselor Corretta Woodard said.

Woodard said she’s hearing from a lot of families about the struggles of not having the same views on social distancing — having one parent allowing people to come over, while the other one does not.

“That’s really scary when you’re in a controlled environment,” she said. ” You are already doing everything you know to do to keep your family safe, but you can’t control the household of someone else’s,” she said.

It’s already a struggle being a divorced family, but Woodard said adding the stress of COVID-19 means it’s extra crucial to not lose sight on what’s most important — the kids’ safety.

“Social distancing is encouraged for everybody and so each adult that’s involved has to agree on that,” she said. “This time we really have to align our expectations and align our standards.”

