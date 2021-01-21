College students could be seeing another round of COVID-19 relief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you’re a college student odds are you could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief funds.

As a part of the most recent stimulus bill, more than $81 billion have been designated to the “Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II”.

Vice President of Finance and Administration for John Brown University, Kim Hadley, tells me that on this round of relief the school will be receiving just over $2 million.

$650 thousand of the $2 million is required to be distributed to students. “Students can choose to pay for all the educational expenses, tuition fees, room and board, and their healthcare. In addition to their mental healthcare or anything that is emergency coronavirus related,” says Hadley,

Hannah Gill is a business major at JBU who lost both of her jobs and she is grateful for the additional support. “I was able to put it towards the fall semester, that was a lot less stressful finance wise for me and my family,” says Gill.

Hadley says they’re waiting to hear from the Biden administration on specific details towards who is eligible and for how much. They’re also trying to figure out if students can use the most recent funds for the remaining balances of the fall semester, however, there is one notable difference.

“Distance learning students will be eligible, they were not eligible in the first round,” says Hadley.

Because there are still details being worked, out it’s hard to predict exactly when the funds will be disbursed. Hadley does say the university is doing everything it can to get the money in student’s bank accounts as quickly as possible.