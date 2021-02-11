Community Blood Center of the Ozarks declares state of emergency for local blood supply

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is holding an emergency blood drive on Saturday.

The drive will begin at 7:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m.

Severe winter weather this week caused almost all mobile blood drives to be cancelled, resulting in the loss of over 500 potential donations. The center is trying to build reserves in advance of anticipated blood drive cancellations next week due to the potential for heavy snow.

Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately at a CBCO donor center or blood drive near them.

Donors that give now through February 15 will receive a $10.00 gift card redeemable through the LifePoints Local donor portal at www.cbco.org. Donors over the weekend will also be eligible to win one of two $500 gift cards by drawing and a t-shirt while supplies last.

Appointments are encouraged but not required for this event at www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.