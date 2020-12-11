Community Christmas Shoppe opens to the public tomorrow

SPRINGDALE AR – His Helping Hands Clothes Closet, a mission of First Church Springdale recently

collected Christmas presents to offer local families the opportunity to shop for gifts to give their children this Christmas. The gifts they choose are completely free of charge.

This event is called Community Christmas Shoppe and will take place December 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Springdale. First Church issued an open invitation to anyone in the area who has need, with a special invitation going out to families of Monitor Elementary.







Like everything else this year, the event has been modified to put safety at the forefront. Only one representative per family may enter to choose the gifts, as to limit the number of people in the building at any given time.

Masks are required, as well as temperature checks.

The Community Christmas Shoppe is held in the Family Life Center inside First Church.

First Church Springdale, 206 W. Johnson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764