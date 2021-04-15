Community comes together to help family of ten who lost home in fire

The McGees say they're staying at a temporary house right now and can't thank everyone enough who's helped their family out

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “It was just so powerful,” Wes McGee said. “I couldn’t believe how hot it was and how fast it ripped through our house.”

Bailey and Wes McGee and their eight children watched as a fire destroyed their home Sunday night, starting from the carport and then spreading to their house.

“By the time I got here, it was dark and so all I could see were this orange glow and flames flicking up into the ceiling,” Bailey said.

The kids were home with a neighbor, Wes was out on a quick trip to the store. Bailey, a labor and delivery nurse, was at work.

“Joel and our oldest Josiah were amazing,” Bailey said. “They got everybody out, they called 911. Joel even had the presence of mind to move our van away from the house so our van was saved.”

While no one was hurt, years of memories were still lost.

“He found his wedding band and so he’s really excited about that,” Bailey said. “We found my grandma’s bible and the first guitar that he built, it’s charred, it’s not playable.”

The McGees say now their focus is on rebuilding their future, a process they couldn’t do without the community’s support.

“My son’s track coach and the team at Gravette made sure he had everything so he was able to run in the track meet two days later,” Bailey said.

Firefighters are still working to learn the cause of the electrical fire.

The McGees say they’re staying at a temporary house right now and can’t thank everyone enough who’s helped their family out.

You can also help the family by donating to a GoFundMe or through their church.