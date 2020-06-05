Community COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Gravette

If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, The Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette is hosting drive-thru testing through Saturday – free of charge.

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – From Springdale to Fayetteville, to now Gravette – Drive-thru testing is popping up in NWA. Most are open to anyone who wants to get tested for COVID-19, including those who aren’t symptomatic.

“The nurses come out get you swabbed and then you’re on your way,” Jackie Powell said.

Nurse Jackie Powell says they’ll be testing people through Saturday outside the ER, you just need a photo ID and a health insurance card, if you have one.

Powell says more than a hundred people have come by Thursday and in total, they’re able to test two thousand people using test kits made here at the hospital.

“The Governor has been pushing testing so we just want to be apart of that and get as many people that we can so we can really see what the numbers are in our area,” Powell said.

Those numbers, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, indicate Northwest Arkansas is seeing its first peak.

Keep in mind, The map used includes counties from Benton to Baxter and down south to Yell.

“Of the 358 new cases, 234 of those cases were in the Northwest section which is large but [that’s] 65% there,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson attributes the spike in news cases to more testing. An example? Take a look inside the Ozarks Community Hospital where one thousand test kits are being made weekly.

“The test kits right now are mainly being distributed in the Northwest Arkansas area and throughout our clinics in Missouri and Oklahoma,” Powell said.

Administrator Scott Taylor says getting the community tested is a team effort.

“It’s been great to see all of the healthcare organizations in the area come together throughout all of this especially Northwest Health who has gone above and beyond for us,” Taylor said.

You can get tested Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Powell says you’ll get a call with your results within three days after being tested.