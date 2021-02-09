Community health centers getting 1 million covid-19 vaccines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community health centers and hospitals will be getting a significant boost in vaccines.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today that 1 million doses will go to federally qualified centers in the state.

He says this will be part of an effort to help get vaccines out to those who live in more rural areas.

“We do not know how many of the clinics will receive that. How much the dosage will be. There’s no action that can be taken now. We’re simply waiting for new information,” Hutchinson said.

The governor says the 1 million dose amount goes over and above the state’s allocation.