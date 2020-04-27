Community leader says there’s more state can do for minorities during pandemic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The numbers show COVID-19 disproportionately affects minorities in America. In Arkansas, the Dept. of Health said 250 Marshallese people were tested over the weekend, with four coming back positive. The governor’s team reiterated efforts to help those groups in his Monday presser.
Over the past week, Mireya Reith, Arkansas United’s executive director, said she’s seen additional emphasis from the department of health. That includes Marshallese and Hispanic people being reflected in daily briefings, a stronger commitment to language access and an investment in mobile testing vehicles for low-income communities.
Leaders should work alongside community groups to fight the pandemic, Reith said.
“We celebrate the efforts that they’ve put in place now, but we’ve only hit the tip of the iceberg of the needs ahead,” Reith said.
Language access is definitely a bigger priority now, Reith said, but the state needs to continue pushing for ways to get information out to these communities.