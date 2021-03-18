Community members say WashCo. Republican resolution related to CARES Act creates conflict of interest for county attorney

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Co.’s $4.5 million dollars in CARES Act funds still haven’t been spent. A new resolution asks justices of the peace to vote against an ordinance trying to change that, and some said the context of the resolution is a conflict of interest for the county attorney.

An ordinance proposed by Democratic JP Eva Madison would split the $4.5 million into three $1.2 million grants given to the Chamber of Commerce, non-profit food banks and non-profit homeless shelters or agencies.

“Food pantries can’t keep food in stock,” Madison said. “People who stock the little free pantries can’t keep them full.”

A resolution from the county’s Republican Party chapter was sent to justices of the peace Wednesday evening around 8 p.m., and it urged members to vote against the ordinance.

The resolution, signed by the party’s Second Vice Chairman, rationalized the directive by saying justices should, “do everything within their delegated authority to direct the use of all federal and state tax dollars coming to the County as a result of Covid-19 relief, to be used to avoid the expansion and increase in the size of government.”

The Second Vice Chairman was standing in for the party’s Chairman, according to the resolution. The Chairman is Brian Lester, the county attorney.

“To have the county attorney’s organization tell the Quorum Court to vote against an ordinance I wrote and sponsored, I don’t think it takes much to figure out that’s a conflict of interest,” Madison said.

In a press release, the University of Arkansas Young Democrats (UAYD) called for Lester to resign, adding the resolution comes into conflict with Lester’s, “role as facilitator on the court.”

Lester declined to speak about the issue. Patrick Deakins, a Republican JP, defended Lester.

“I don’t really connect those dots,” Deakins said. “I think that’s a pretty far leap in judgement. From my standpoint, the county attorney has had no involvement in this ordinance (sic), he’s not listed on the ordinance, he did not sign the ordinance.”

Deakins said Lester didn’t do anything wrong.

“Just because you work for the county in any capacity, you don’t lose your First Amendment rights to exercise your beliefs,” Deakins said. “That’s something I would stand up for anybody in the county, and I want everyone to feel welcome to voice their opinions.”