Construction begins on Kessler Mountain Regional Park

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fayetteville Parks And Trails Could Get Donor Signs_-2230484734571230789

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction has begun on the second phase of improvements at Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Work will include four new ballfields, parking, a concession and restroom building, and other related improvements.

The project will take around 15 months and is funded through the 2019 park bond approved by Fayetteville voters.

The trailhead in the existing baseball field parking area will be closed temporarily. Visitors are asked to use the trailhead at the playground to access the Fayetteville Traverse Trail. Another access point is near the southeast corner of the soccer fields across the park road.

Signage and maps will be at the trailheads, key areas in the park, and on the City of Fayetteville website to help direct park visitors

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers