Construction begins on Kessler Mountain Regional Park

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction has begun on the second phase of improvements at Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Work will include four new ballfields, parking, a concession and restroom building, and other related improvements.

The project will take around 15 months and is funded through the 2019 park bond approved by Fayetteville voters.

The trailhead in the existing baseball field parking area will be closed temporarily. Visitors are asked to use the trailhead at the playground to access the Fayetteville Traverse Trail. Another access point is near the southeast corner of the soccer fields across the park road.

Signage and maps will be at the trailheads, key areas in the park, and on the City of Fayetteville website to help direct park visitors