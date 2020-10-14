Contractors grade land for Fayetteville homeless bridge community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A temporary shelter community for homeless Northwest Arkansans is another step closer to operation.

New Beginnings will provide small, tent-shaped shelters for homeless people. The buildings will be arranged in a community-style location with a kitchen, bathroom/shower and garden.

The initiative will also provide mental health services and skill training for people, who could stay as long as necessary on a temporary basis. The goal is for the community to serve as a bridge to permanent housing, said Dr. Kevin Fitzpatrick, the project’s vice chair.

Contractors graded the land Oct. 6, and they’re starting to cut in the entrance from 19th street and get the site ready. Fitzpatrick said he’s happy to see New Beginnings come to life and get one step closer to serving its purpose.

“You’ve gotta sort of take some time, stabilize and work on the issues that’ve prevented you from having stable housing in the first place,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said he thinks clients can start moving in later this year or early 2021.

