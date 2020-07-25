Coronavirus in Ark.: 37,981 cumulative cases with 399 deaths, according to ADH

As of Saturday, there are nearly 6,500 active cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As of July 25, there are 37,981 total COVID-19 cases with 399 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

This is an increase of 732 cases and five deaths since the news conference Friday, July 24.

According to the ADH, 12 of the new COVID-19 cases are from correctional facilities and 720 are from the community.

Hospitalizations are down 18 and patients on ventilators are down four, according to the ADH.

