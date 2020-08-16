Coronavirus in Ark.: 52,665 cumulative cases with 599 deaths, according to Governor Hutchinson

COVID-19 cases in the Natural State as of Sunday, August 16.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Sunday, August 16, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 673 new COVID-19 cases in the state, making the total 52,665 cases.

We are starting to see new cases level out but we must remain vigilant throughout the coming weeks to ensure we can build on the progress we’ve made.

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

There are 599 total deaths, 1 less than yesterday.

The Arkansas Department of Health removed 1 death after it was found to be a false positive case of COVID-19. There were no new deaths added today.

There are 6,494 active cases in the state and more than 45,500 recoveries, according to the ADH.

