FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In its Sunday report, the Arkansas Dept. of Health (ADH) added 131 new total COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths to the state’s tally.

Arkansas’ now up to 326,943 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic first started. The state has 3,085 active cases, according to the new statistics.

The state distributed 6,122 vaccines yesterday, and federal programs vaccinated 2,189 Arkansans yesterday, according to ADH information.

Nearly 300,000 Arkansans are fully immunized.