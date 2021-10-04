Coronavirus in Arkansas: 195 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 195 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, October 4.

There are 8,535 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

A total of 669 people are hospitalized and 192 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,752.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 22

Washington – 17

Benton – 17

With a large drop today we have nearly 3,000 fewer active cases than last Monday, a hopeful sign that we are moving back in the right direction, but COVID-19 is still a serious virus and getting vaccinated is the best way to continue this downward trend. pic.twitter.com/nO4NNgH2QT — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 4, 2021

Of the state’s 3,830,690 vaccine doses, 2,938,074 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 290,237 people have received only their first dose, while 1,345,668 people are fully vaccinated.

