Coronavirus in Arkansas: 237 new cases, 6 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 237 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, April 16.

There are 1,892 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 152 people are hospitalized and 15 are on ventilators.

ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,692.

There have been 58,748 PCR tests this month and 4,218 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 31

Benton – 23

Lonoke – 19

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers: