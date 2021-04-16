Coronavirus in Arkansas: 237 new cases, 6 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 237 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, April 16.

There are 1,892 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 152 people are hospitalized and 15 are on ventilators.

ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,692.

There have been 58,748 PCR tests this month and 4,218 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 31
  • Benton – 23
  • Lonoke – 19

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s COVID-19 numbers:

Vaccination numbers were slightly lower yesterday than previous days this week. We have vaccinated over 900,000 Arkansans with at least one shot. My goal is to have one million shots in arms by next week. Help us meet that goal. The doses are available to meet current demand, so don’t wait, and get your vaccine as soon as you can.

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

