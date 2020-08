Healthcare professionals wear personal protective equipment as they prepare to test patients for flu, strep throat, and coronavirus from their parked cars on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the St. Bernards Urgent Care Clinic on Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Dept. of Health reported 375 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths in its Sunday update.

Of the 375 new cases, 351 were reported in the community. The total death count is now at 687.

Eight additional Arkansans were reported to be hospitalized, while two more were put on a ventilator. A total of 487 more Arkansans recovered from the virus.