Coronavirus in Arkansas: 44 new cases, 5 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas added 44 new total COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its Monday case update, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) tweeted.

“Today’s report shows another decrease in active cases & low new cases,” Hutchinson tweeted. “Even though yesterday was Easter, we still saw an increase of over 8,700 vaccine doses administered. We’re making progress, and it’s important we all do our part by getting vaccinated.”

More than 464,600 Arkansans are now fully vaccinated, according to the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers