Coronavirus in Arkansas: 572 new cases, 9 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas added 572 additional COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths in its reported numbers Sunday, according to the state’s Dept. of Health.
There are 572 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. While this number is encouraging, we must remember that COVID-19 is highly contagious when not wearing a mask. We have to continue to do our part to slow the spread.— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 9, 2020
The latest numbers indicate the state is now up to 49,383 total cases, 7,387 of which are active. Nearly 41,500 people have recovered.
The state added 17 hospitalizations, bringing the total number to 514. Two fewer people are on a ventilator, bringing that number to 115.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) didn’t hold a press conference Sunday and is set to resume his daily briefings Monday.