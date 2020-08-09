Coronavirus in Arkansas: 572 new cases, 9 additional deaths

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, nurse Mandy Stuckey reaches into a patient’s vehicle window to do a COVID-19 test as fellow nurse Tonya Green, right, looks on at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, a partnership between Sniffle Health and Natural State Laboratories will be open daily from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. through April 11. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas added 572 additional COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths in its reported numbers Sunday, according to the state’s Dept. of Health.

The latest numbers indicate the state is now up to 49,383 total cases, 7,387 of which are active. Nearly 41,500 people have recovered.

The state added 17 hospitalizations, bringing the total number to 514. Two fewer people are on a ventilator, bringing that number to 115.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) didn’t hold a press conference Sunday and is set to resume his daily briefings Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers