Coronavirus in Arkansas: 572 new cases, 9 additional deaths

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, nurse Mandy Stuckey reaches into a patient’s vehicle window to do a COVID-19 test as fellow nurse Tonya Green, right, looks on at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, a partnership between Sniffle Health and Natural State Laboratories will be open daily from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. through April 11. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas added 572 additional COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths in its reported numbers Sunday, according to the state’s Dept. of Health.

There are 572 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. While this number is encouraging, we must remember that COVID-19 is highly contagious when not wearing a mask. We have to continue to do our part to slow the spread.



Here is the full report for August 9: pic.twitter.com/xHiCN1Z7us — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 9, 2020

The latest numbers indicate the state is now up to 49,383 total cases, 7,387 of which are active. Nearly 41,500 people have recovered.

The state added 17 hospitalizations, bringing the total number to 514. Two fewer people are on a ventilator, bringing that number to 115.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) didn’t hold a press conference Sunday and is set to resume his daily briefings Monday.